TODAY: Light Rain Or Snow Showers. Hi 42. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Few Overnight Snow Showers. Lo 32. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Windy, Scattered Snow Showers. Hi 40. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusting To 40.

Parts of the area got a little snow overnight with about a half inch to an inch over western Franklin county. Our bigger cities saw mainly rain though, and it remains pretty light this morning. Off and on showers will continue throughout the morning and afternoon, but actual rainfall amounts will be low. Areas north and west of Harrisburg and over the highest elevations may continue to see light snow but with temperatures at or above freezing almost everywhere, getting any additional accumulation will be very tough. Roads will be just wet throughout the day.

All eyes turn to a developing coastal low tonight and tomorrow. For us, impacts from snow will be minimal, but it will be a cold and windy Tuesday. As weak disturbances rotate on the back side of the storm, we could see some snow showers develop late tonight and then Thursday afternoon. At worst, a coating can occur in spots, but the greatest chance for that will again be for areas north of Harrisburg. Significant snowfall totals are expected from northeast PA up through interior New England, with the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts expected to measure snow in feet! Locally, temperatures will struggle to make it to 40 tomorrow, with wind gusts exceeding 35 mph at times. It will certainly feel like winter!

Wednesday will still be blustery with gusts over 30 mph at times, but we should see a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures really take off toward late-week with highs in the 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday! An incoming cold front will bring us showers Saturday morning, followed by colder conditions Sunday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo