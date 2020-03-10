Light showers and breezy today, staying mild this week

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 64. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Lo 37.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 54.

Warm air rushed into Central PA yesterday with highs topping 70° in many backyards. The official high was 72° at Harrisburg International Airport. High pressure sitting off the east coast aided in pumping in that warm air and will do so again today. It’s influence on the local weather though will yield to an approaching cold front. That front will produce scattered light showers throughout the day. Rain amounts look paltry though with most backyards getting around a tenth of an inch. The other thing of note will be the breeze that picks up throughout the day as the front moves closer. Expect gusty southerly winds this afternoon and evening. The front will clear tonight and temperatures will dip. Lows will be in the upper 30s tonight.

A few more weak waves will push through this week but all appear to be moisture-starved. After a sunny start, clouds will move back in tomorrow afternoon with a stray shower or two Wednesday evening. Most places will stay dry. The next shot at some steady rain will come Thursday night and Friday before turning cooler for the weekend. It won’t be bone-chilling but temperatures by the weekend will fall to more seasonable levels with daytime highs near 50 degrees.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara