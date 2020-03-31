Light showers and drizzle today and Wednesday

TODAY: Light Showers/Drizzle. Cooler. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Clouds & Drizzle. Lo 37.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & Drizzle. Hi 54.

Hopefully, you were able to get outside yesterday and enjoy some sunshine and spring temperatures. The next two days aren’t going to offer much sun or warmth. More clouds and showers/drizzle will develop today as an upper-level low remains positioned over the Northeast. Temperatures will not climb much today thanks to low clouds developing and an east flow setting up. We will start in the 40s and likely struggle to reach 50° this afternoon. Light showers and drizzle will around throughout the day but won’t amount to much in the rain gauge. Tonight will offer more of the same with lows dipping into the upper 30s.

A storm coming out of the Gulf will produce a rainy day for the Mid-Atlantic and our region will be on the northern edge of this storm. At this point, we should be spared most of the rain, but clouds will dominate the day and there will likely be times of drizzle again too. Some clearing may take place late in the day with temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The end of the week now features milder weather and more sunshine! Another front slowly works its way here by next weekend, however, with a few light showers returning by Sunday. Overall, temperatures look to go and stay above normal once we get past Thursday. Plenty of time this weekend to enjoy a social distancing walk and some outdoor play close to home.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara