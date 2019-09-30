Light showers, cooler today, record heat on tap for mid-week

TODAY: Cloudy, Light Showers. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 62.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 84.

After yesterday’s warmth and pleasant weather, today will bring about a change. Although just for today. A southeast flow develops for this Monday and that will keep the clouds locked in along with a few light showers. Any rain that falls today won’t amount to much, but scattered showers will be around this morning and this afternoon. The east flow will keep temperatures around 70 degrees, which is average for late September. By this evening, the only thing left will be some low-level clouds.

These clouds may be tough to break early Tuesday, but by tomorrow afternoon the heat will return with a vengeance. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 80s and the heat only intensifies into Wednesday as record-setting highs appear likely. The date on that day is October 2nd, and we could very well be talking about 90 degrees! There could be a pop-up t-storm Wednesday evening too.

Finally, a pattern change takes place toward the end of the week! A strong front will roll through Thursday, our last warm day this week, and bring some much-needed showers. Aside from an early morning shower Friday, next weekend looks mainly dry, but much cooler than our recent spell of weather! Look for highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. For those that are ready for the heat to go away, it looks like there is a break coming by the end of this week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara