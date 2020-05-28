Light showers today, maybe some thunder, stronger storms Friday

TODAY: Light Showers, PM T-Storm, Humid. Hi 81.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Showers, Humid. Lo 70.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Some Severe, Humid. Hi 85.

The dry stretch of weather we’ve enjoyed will come to an end today. The remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha are pushing north and west into the Ohio Valley and that will lead to occasional showers locally through the day. The rain will not be heavy and will likely amount to less than a tenth of an inch in most spots. Expect a humid day with highs in the lower 80s. There is a very low risk of some thunderstorms developing later today that could spin up an isolated tornado. Thanks to the spin from the low associated with Bertha this will be something to monitor, but not something that appears too likely. We will monitor and keep you posted. Much of the day will be quiet and simply humid. Tonight could bring a stray shower with muggy conditions and lows around 70°.

A cold front will approach Pennsylvania tomorrow, and ahead of it, more widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening. Some showers will be possible early in the day, but with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-80s and humidity expected to be high, strong to severe t-storms are likely to develop later in the day. A much better chance for damaging winds, downpours, and a brief tornado will accompany the round of storms on Friday.

The front may get hung up a bit across the southern tier on Saturday, so the chance for a stray shower will remain, though most neighborhoods look to be dry. Some clearing for most is likely during Saturday afternoon with highs near 80°. By Saturday night, cooler, drier air barrels in as temperatures fall into the 50s. The cooler air will have some staying power early next week as highs remain in the low 70s and lows potentially drop into the upper 40s for some Monday and Tuesday mornings. The good news? Plenty of sunshine and low humidity are in store with this air mass! Some showers return by next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara