TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Occasional Light Showers. Hi 46. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lo 37. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Stray Late-Day Showers. Hi 51. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Yesterday was a spectacular day that felt anything like late January! Enough clearing overnight did allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. A cold front will approach today, spreading more clouds in and a few light showers from time to time. There isn’t much moisture to work with and the front itself will weaken as it pushes east, so rainfall amounts will be negligible. We’ll stay cloudy tonight and most of Monday as well, although a late-day shower is possible as the front finally slices through.

Drier and colder air will rush in Tuesday, and it looks to actually feel like winter as we usher in February. Highs will tumble in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s. Despite this, all of the fast-moving waves look to stay to our south which is bad news for snow-lovers as time continues to tick on the season.

However, models are honing in on a brief shot of Arctic air as we head toward the start of next weekend. Highs next Saturday will only be in the 20s with morning lows in the teens before temperatures bounce back the following week. Wind chills Saturday morning will be sub-zero but the coldest air won’t stick around long. What a strange winter it has been!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo