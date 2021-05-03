Light showers today, storms possible by this evening

TODAY: Cloudy, Light Showers, A Storm By Evening. Cooler. Hi 75. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers/A Storm, Mainly Before Midnight. Lo 62. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warmer, Spotty PM Showers/Storms. Hi 83. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Yesterday was a very warm day. In fact, we came one degree shy of tying the record set back over 100 years ago! Today won’t feature 80s thanks to clouds and showers, but it will still be warmer than average with a slow climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. A mid-level disturbance will swing through the mid-Atlantic today, bringing light showers this morning, but most measurable rainfall will hold off until this evening when better moisture arrives. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, particularly south of the turnpike where there will be slightly higher instability. Any rain or storms should exit overnight, allowing for a dry and warm start for Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, highs push back into the 80s, and it will start to feel more humid. A cold front will approach Pennsylvania from the west, but the front has trended slower as of late which means lift appears weak during the day. So while plenty of instability will be available, only spotty coverage of storms is expected during the afternoon with a slightly better chance for rain and storms during the overnight and early-day Wednesday. The front will cross the Mid-state by Wednesday afternoon, bringing in cooler air by night.

The end of the week will turn cool again as a big dip in the jet stream sets up over the northeast US. Thursday will be dry but cooler with highs in the upper 60s. A Nor’easter will spin-up along the mid-Atlantic coast next Friday, but guidance continues to indicate most rain staying southeast of the Mid-state. Still, we’ll have some showers and it will be cool to start next weekend with highs struggling to reach the lower 60s. It will turn breezy on Saturday, adding to the chill. Another area of low pressure will approach on Sunday, bringing a chance for rain by the afternoon as highs stay in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo