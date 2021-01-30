Round #1 of snow will bring a couple inches through tonight

TODAY: Light Snow Develops By Morning. High near 32. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Steady Snow Transitioning To Light Mix Overnight. Lo 26. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Periods of Snow (Heaviest Snow Potential). High near 32. Winds: E/NE 5-15 mph.

For the winter storm/Nor’easter Sunday into Monday we see three phases to the forecast:

Phase 1: Snow is overspreading the area this morning from southwest to northeast. While the radar may look active early this morning, the snow has plenty of dry air to fight near the surface. Therefore, it may take until lunchtime for a lot of us to see flakes, with the steadiest snow coming this afternoon and evening. 1-3″ is expected to fall from this round, with the highest amounts south of Rte. 30, and lowest amounts north of I-81.

Phase 2: From midnight Monday morning through 8 AM Monday we expect the snow showers to slow down and be more spotty. In addition, some sleet is possible too. Only minor accumulations are likely during this time meaning an inch or two of accumulation. This slowing down of the snow and precipitation happens as the coastal low takes shape to our southeast.

Phase 3: After early Monday morning, this third phase of the storm will make or break the forecast. We have seen before these coastal storms pulling away too far east leaving much of the Midstate dry. However, the heaviest snow potential exists during the day Monday through late morning into the afternoon if we are impacted by the heavy snow bands on the west side of the coastal low. Some forecast models inundate with our region with heavy snow, others continue to go lighter. If everything does come together during this third phase, our snow totals as they stand now will need to be raised.

In summary, we anticipate light snow during the day Sunday and some breaks in the precipitation Sunday night. Monday brings the heaviest snow potential, but that is still not a definite forecast at this time. Our initial snow forecast for Sunday-Monday is 4-8 inches. Again we may need to bring that total up higher if the coastal low puts the Midstate in the path of the heaviest snow. We will continue to update this forecast through Sunday, so be sure to check back often for more details.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo