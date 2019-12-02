Light snow & rain showers today, turning breezy for Tuesday

TODAY: Snow & Rain Showers, Slushy Accumulations If Any. Hi 40. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Snow Showers, Clearing Late. Lo 30. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Hi 43. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

A mix of snow and rain showers fell overnight across Central Pennsylvania. Temperatures remained very marginal overnight, with many locations staying in the mid-30s. Some locations in the northern part of the viewing area have some slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces and car roofs but most places haven’t seen much. These transitions storms, where an upper low over the Midwest transitions its energy to the coast, are often tricky to forecast and leave our region lacking enough energy for a major blow. Last night we discussed that our region would see mostly slush and that appears to be on track. If you want snow, head to the northeast part of Pennsylvania or New York State. Highs today will be near 40 degrees with occasional rain and snow showers continuing through this evening before the storms pulls away. Tonight will bring some clearing with lows falling to around 30 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow will be blustery behind the storm with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. A weak disturbance will bring some clouds for Wednesday and a stray snow shower or two. Thursday and Friday look breezy before a cooler but pleasant weekend is in store. No major storms are in the extended forecast and temperatures look to remain seasonable this week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara