Light snow will affect the evening commute, blustery day ahead tomorrow

TODAY: PM Snow, 1-3″. Hi 38.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cold. Lo 28.

WEDNESDAY: Blustery With Snow Squalls. Hi 38. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

A fast-moving area of low pressure will pass south of Central PA on this Tuesday. Clouds have already rolled in this morning and light snow will begin around lunchtime in our southwestern counties. The snow will spread north and east through the early afternoon and a steady, light snow should be falling for most by 3pm. This could mix with or even start as rain for some before changing to all snow thanks to afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 30s. However, as rates begin to pick up, the precipitation should change to all snow during the evening commute. The most recent trend in the models has been snowier. Even with temperatures above freezing initially, the heavier intensity during the late afternoon and early evening should overcome the warmer air enough to accumulate. It may take a while to stick to the roads but given the timing around the evening commute, some roads may get dicey and visibility could be a concern as well. 1-3″ of snow is possible through about 9pm. The snow will then exit and skies will clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s once again.

Colder air follows for the middle part of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the 30s with more wind and a few snow squalls for Wednesday behind today’s storm. This is also something to monitor as snow squalls make for hazardous driving. These could develop across the state tomorrow morning and we’ll be tracking them for you. The cold won’t last though as more mild air likely arrives by the end of the week. As the mild air pushes back into the region, we are likely to enter another damp period of weather by Friday and next weekend. We’ll have to watch for heavy rain potential next Saturday, along with the potential for highs to reach into the 60s! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara