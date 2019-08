CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - A proposed Chick Fil A in Camp Hill has local residents planning to protest a meeting Monday morning, where the developers of the project will unveil changes to their plans.

The Chick Fil A would be at 32nd and Chestnut Street along Routes 11 and 15, a heavily traveled area, and many people think there's just not enough room for a fast-food chain with a drive-thru.