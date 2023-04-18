MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, April 22 is known to most people as Earth Day. But this date this year also has another very important day associated with it.

It is also known as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. These days are held by the US Drug Enforcement Administration during the last Saturday of the months of April and October. Collection sites are throughout the country where medications can be dropped off for proper disposal.

Below is a list of locations around the Midstate where prescriptions can be dropped off safely. Note that all drop-off locations will be available between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sites listed below are in no particular order.

Collection SiteAddress
Crossroads Middle School535 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry
Highspire Borough Police Department 640 Eshelman Street, Highspire
Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Nyes)121 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg
Giant Food Store255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg
193rd Special Operations Wing Association81 Constellation Court, Harrisburg
Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Academic Support Building)90 Hope Drive, Hershey
Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Palmyra Clinic)941 Park Drive, Palmyra
Giant Food Store1278 South Market Street, Elizabethtown
Lebanon VA Medical Center1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon
Lebanon City Hall735 Cumberland Street, Lebanon
Bermudian Springs High School 7335 Carlisle Pike, York Springs
Minnich’s Pharmacy976 South George Street, York
Penn State Health Mount Joy201 Lefver Road, Mount Joy
Walmart2801 E. Market Street, York
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department110 North Berlin Avenue, New Oxford
Conewago Township Police Department541 Oxford Avenue, Hanover
McSherrytown Moose Lodge #720 534 South Street, McSherrytown
Giant Food Store1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz
Wegmans2000 Crossings Blvd, Lancaster
Littlestown Police Department41 South Columbus Ave, Littlestown
Pa. State Police- Gettysburg1750 Granite Station, Gettysburg
Adams County Housing Authority 40 East High Street, Gettysburg
Biglerville Fire Company111 South Main Street, Biglervile
Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire 500 Main Street, Delta
Milton Police Department 1 Filbert Street, Milton
Walmart 12751 Washington Township Blvd, Waynesboro

If you do not find a collection site that is listed near you, click here to search for ones around your local area.

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance misuse or abuse, get help now. You and your eligible family members may call the Employee Assistance Program, 24 hours a day, at (800) 755-7002 or (770) 951-8021 for free and confidential assistance.