MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, April 22 is known to most people as Earth Day. But this date this year also has another very important day associated with it.
It is also known as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. These days are held by the US Drug Enforcement Administration during the last Saturday of the months of April and October. Collection sites are throughout the country where medications can be dropped off for proper disposal.
Below is a list of locations around the Midstate where prescriptions can be dropped off safely. Note that all drop-off locations will be available between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sites listed below are in no particular order.
|Collection Site
|Address
|Crossroads Middle School
|535 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry
|Highspire Borough Police Department
|640 Eshelman Street, Highspire
|Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Nyes)
|121 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg
|Giant Food Store
|255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg
|193rd Special Operations Wing Association
|81 Constellation Court, Harrisburg
|Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Academic Support Building)
|90 Hope Drive, Hershey
|Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Palmyra Clinic)
|941 Park Drive, Palmyra
|Giant Food Store
|1278 South Market Street, Elizabethtown
|Lebanon VA Medical Center
|1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon
|Lebanon City Hall
|735 Cumberland Street, Lebanon
|Bermudian Springs High School
|7335 Carlisle Pike, York Springs
|Minnich’s Pharmacy
|976 South George Street, York
|Penn State Health Mount Joy
|201 Lefver Road, Mount Joy
|Walmart
|2801 E. Market Street, York
|Eastern Adams Regional Police Department
|110 North Berlin Avenue, New Oxford
|Conewago Township Police Department
|541 Oxford Avenue, Hanover
|McSherrytown Moose Lodge #720
|534 South Street, McSherrytown
|Giant Food Store
|1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz
|Wegmans
|2000 Crossings Blvd, Lancaster
|Littlestown Police Department
|41 South Columbus Ave, Littlestown
|Pa. State Police- Gettysburg
|1750 Granite Station, Gettysburg
|Adams County Housing Authority
|40 East High Street, Gettysburg
|Biglerville Fire Company
|111 South Main Street, Biglervile
|Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire
|500 Main Street, Delta
|Milton Police Department
|1 Filbert Street, Milton
|Walmart
|12751 Washington Township Blvd, Waynesboro
If you do not find a collection site that is listed near you, click here to search for ones around your local area.
If you or someone you know is suffering from substance misuse or abuse, get help now. You and your eligible family members may call the Employee Assistance Program, 24 hours a day, at (800) 755-7002 or (770) 951-8021 for free and confidential assistance.