MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, April 22 is known to most people as Earth Day. But this date this year also has another very important day associated with it.

It is also known as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. These days are held by the US Drug Enforcement Administration during the last Saturday of the months of April and October. Collection sites are throughout the country where medications can be dropped off for proper disposal.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Below is a list of locations around the Midstate where prescriptions can be dropped off safely. Note that all drop-off locations will be available between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sites listed below are in no particular order.

Collection Site Address Crossroads Middle School 535 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry Highspire Borough Police Department 640 Eshelman Street, Highspire Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Nyes) 121 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg Giant Food Store 255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg 193rd Special Operations Wing Association 81 Constellation Court, Harrisburg Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Academic Support Building) 90 Hope Drive, Hershey Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Palmyra Clinic) 941 Park Drive, Palmyra Giant Food Store 1278 South Market Street, Elizabethtown Lebanon VA Medical Center 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon Lebanon City Hall 735 Cumberland Street, Lebanon Bermudian Springs High School 7335 Carlisle Pike, York Springs Minnich’s Pharmacy 976 South George Street, York Penn State Health Mount Joy 201 Lefver Road, Mount Joy Walmart 2801 E. Market Street, York Eastern Adams Regional Police Department 110 North Berlin Avenue, New Oxford Conewago Township Police Department 541 Oxford Avenue, Hanover McSherrytown Moose Lodge #720 534 South Street, McSherrytown Giant Food Store 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz Wegmans 2000 Crossings Blvd, Lancaster Littlestown Police Department 41 South Columbus Ave, Littlestown Pa. State Police- Gettysburg 1750 Granite Station, Gettysburg Adams County Housing Authority 40 East High Street, Gettysburg Biglerville Fire Company 111 South Main Street, Biglervile Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire 500 Main Street, Delta Milton Police Department 1 Filbert Street, Milton Walmart 12751 Washington Township Blvd, Waynesboro

If you do not find a collection site that is listed near you, click here to search for ones around your local area.

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance misuse or abuse, get help now. You and your eligible family members may call the Employee Assistance Program, 24 hours a day, at (800) 755-7002 or (770) 951-8021 for free and confidential assistance.