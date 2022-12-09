A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With Christmas quickly approaching, there can be a lot of things to keep track of. Making sure the gifts are wrapped, coordinating the arrival of family and friends, and decorating the tree. If you are looking to worry about one less thing this holiday season, these are some places in the Midstate where you can purchase a delicious Christmas dinner.

Most locations only accept orders for certain windows of time and not on Christmas day. Be sure to check the websites of each restaurant and store for more information.

Bob Evans – Bob Evans offers a holiday feast that can feed up to 10 people. You can pick from your choice of turkey or ham and many other sides.

Boston Market – Boston Market will be selling individual heat and serve meals this holiday season. If you’d rather eat in the restaurant, they are set to be opened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Costco Wholesale – Costco is selling a holiday ham meal and a beef tenderloin meal this holiday season. It can serve up to six people in total.

Cracker Barrel – The restaurant won’t be open on Christmas day; however, they will be selling heat-and-serve meals that you can take home and prepare on Christmas day. Cracker Barrel offers meals that can serve up to 10 people.

Denny’s – Denny’s is open every day of the year. This year you can stop in on Christmas day and get a delicious Christmas dinner meal.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – This Barbecue restaurant will be offering two gathering options for the holiday season. You can view more about the options by clicking here.

Funk’s Restaurant – Funk’s Restaurant in Palmyra has an online take-out menu for Christmas dinner. You can pick your type of meat and the meal can feed up to 10 people.

The Honey Baked Ham Co – If you like to customize your sides and meats, you can order your Christmas meal through The Honey Baked Ham Co. There are locations in State College and Mechanicsburg.

IHOP – IHOP will be open at select locations on Christmas Day this year. Be sure to stop by and enjoy a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Karns Quality Foods – Karns will be offering holiday meals that you can order online on their website.

Metro Diner – Metro Diner won’t be open on Christmas Day, however they are offering a heat and serve Christmas meal that can feed four to eight people.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – If you’re in the mood for pasta this Christmas, you can stop by Romano’s Macaroni Grill on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will be serving meals off of its holiday menu.

Simply Turkey & More – Simply Turkey & More will be selling holiday heat-and-serve meals this holiday season. The meals include turkey, ham, and prepackaged sides ready to heat and serve.

Waffle House – Waffle House is open every day of the year, so if you are hungry for a delicious breakfast on Christmas look no further.

Wegman’s – This holiday season, Wegman’s is offering “Meals 2 Go.” You can order a turkey dinner, a ham dinner, a rib roast dinner, or a grazing party dinner. Prices vary and the dinners can serve up to 25 people.

Whole Foods – This year Whole Foods is selling a holiday feast with many options to pick from. You can get appetizers, entrees including prime rib and ham, and different types of cakes and desserts.