LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!

Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

In a social media post, Lititz Police thanked the sender for paying the fine but added up the additional costs involved, such as the weight and extra stamps to mail the dimes, which cost approximately another $15.

The post has nearly 500 comments and over 120,000 views.