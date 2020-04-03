Lititz first responders planning social distancing ‘parade’ Friday night

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Lititz first responders are organizing a social distancing ‘parade’ Friday night.

The Warwick Community Ambulance Association, the Lititz Fire Company and the Lititz Borough Police Department will drive through local roads. The goal is to check on community members and spread cheer.

Their vehicles will take off from Kissel Hill Elementary School at 6 p.m. and will go north from there. They will pass by houses that send them a private message on their Facebook page.

If you want to catch the first responders, look for their lights near a door or window.

Organizers say: remember to stay six feet away from them and other community members.

They ask you throw them a wave, and they’ll return the kind gesture.

The first responders ask that if you don’t live in Lititz, don’t come to the borough for the event.