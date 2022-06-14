LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 9, 2022, 55-year-old Shane Ernest Richardson of Lititz was convicted of sexually abusing two minors between 2008 and 2011. A jury found Richardson guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault of a person less than 16.

In January of 2021, the victims reported that they had bene assaulted by Richardson, a family friend who housed the victims after their parents divorce, to the Manheim Police Department. The victims were between 13 and 17 years old when the abuse occurred; Richardson was between the ages of 42 and 44.

“This defendant gained the trust of a family by taking [the victims] in and then violated that trust by sexually abusing them,” said Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, who prosecuted the case.

The trial lasted four days and Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth heard the case. The jury deliberated for four hours before submitting the guilty verdict.

The YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline which is available at 717-392-7273. The hotline connects callers to free, confidential counseling services and therapy services for anyone impacted by sexual assault, abuse, or harassment.