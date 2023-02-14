EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police are holding a fourth press conference Tuesday morning after a deadly shooting on campus Monday evening.

In total, there are eight known victims, with three being pronounced dead and five more in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

MSUPD announced early Tuesday morning that the shelter in place had been lifted and the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time the only thing we know about the suspect is he is a 43-year-old man with no known connection with the university.

We are hoping to learn more about what led up to the shooting, the suspect, and more at the press conference Tuesday.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Michigan State alumni, led off the press conference alongside numerous other leaders from across the state, including Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Whitmer said she spoke to President Joe Biden last night and he sent his support for whatever the community needs.

The governor said we as a nation cannot continue to go on with what she called a “uniquely American problem.”

“Words are not good enough. We must act and we will,” Whitmer said.

You can find significant more information on the story below.

The press conference is streaming at the top of the page.