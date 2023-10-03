HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE) has returned to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg for its 66th year.

The show brings two weekends of live competitions and exhibitions from 27 states.

“KILE features top-notch animals in competition, led by skilled exhibitors who have bred and raised them,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “But the heart and soul of this event are the youth who are learning the leadership and agriculture skills they will need to succeed in life and become the innovative, agile workforce our agriculture employers need to compete. Youth are the seeds of agriculture’s future, and every hour and dollar we invest in their development and growth feeds all of our futures.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first weekend of the expo featured ranch riding which featured the horses’ skills at maneuvering through a series of patterns and challenges at working speed. There was also goat and shows, and youth showmanship, testing young people and their animal care as well as handling.

The second weekend is expected to bring everything from enormous draft horses and compact Haflinger ponies in pulling, hitch, and decorating contests. Sheep and cattle shows featuring a stunning variety of breeds including fan-favorite Highland cows.

Competitions resume Thursday, Oct. 5, and continue through Sunday the 8th, with contests running daily from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 9:00 p.m., except Sunday, when the final event begins at 1:00 p.m.

More information, including a full schedule of events, can be found here. All events are open to the public with free admission and parking.