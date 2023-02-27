NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A new bar and pizza restaurant named the Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints (Wild Rabbit) is now open in New Cumberland.

The Wild Rabbit is owned and operated by two Central Pa. natives, Larry Dolan and Norm Fromm. According to an associate of the Wild Rabbit, Angella Howard, the two Wild Rabbit owners also own the Camp Hill-based Brewhouse Grille, which opened in 2005, and Ever Grain Brewing Co., which opened in 2016.

These two other brewery locations can be found on:

Brewhouse Grille – 2050 State Road

Ever Grain Brewing Co. – 4444 Carlisle Pike

According to Howard, the Wild Rabbit will be specializing in wood fire pizza – taking the concept of Ever Grain Brewing Co., and applying it to the new Wild Rabbit. Additionally, the Wild Rabbit will also have a wide selection of locally brewed beer, which will consist of 8 Ever Grain Brewery taps and 4 other PA-based “guest beer taps.”

To view the Wild Rabbits full food and drink menu, you can click here!

The Wild Rabbit will also have an extensive PA cocktail list for guests to chose from, and the new restaurant is capable of seating up to 130 guests at one time.

“We are excited to be a part of the community, we bought the building from Dingeldein’s Bakery years ago and have leased to various businesses,” Howard said in an email. “We are happy to be able to bring a new business in that has long term potential!”

The new Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints held its official grand opening last week on Thursday, Feb. 23, and is located on 314 Bridge Street.

Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints’ hours of operation are: