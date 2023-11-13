FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned coffee shop and bakery recently held the grand opening of their second Midstate location.

A locally owned coffee shop and bakery named Deja Brew recently unveiled its newest location in Fairfield, PA, which they call their ‘Miney Branch’ location, named after a neighboring creek in the area.

Deja Brew was purchased about two years ago by the current owner and operator, Midstate native Josh Keeney.

According to Keeney, he and his fiancé Lily Medina, opened this second Deja Brew location in partnership with Tara and James Whittington, who are helping to manage the new establishment.

The business’s new 1,700-square-foot space is capable of seating upwards of 30 guests at a time. Keeney says that the new location will feature fresh baked goods every day that are brought down from their local coffee shop and bakery location at 16 Center Square in New Oxford, PA. On top of the baked goods, the new Fairfield location will also be boasting a similar drink menu to the New Oxford location as well.

If you are interested in checking out Deja Brew’s baked goods & drink menu, you can click here.

Since officially opening their doors back on Saturday, November 11, the new Deja Brew – Miney Branch has created 15 new jobs. Additionally, Deja Brew recently hired two new bakers in New Oxford, Pa. in order to keep up with demand at their new location.

The hours of operation for the new Deja Brew – Miney Branch, located at 815 Waynesboro Pike, are:

Mondays – Fridays // 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays – Sundays // 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“[Now that we are open] I feel relief and a sense of pride,” Keeney said. “I am really excited to get my next locations going – it’s all very exciting!”

Moving forward, Keeney has plans to further expand the Deja Brew brand across the Midstate.

In February of 2024, he hopes to officially unveil his new mobile Deja Brew which will soon be seen rolling around in Bonneauville, Pa. Shortly after in March of 2024, Keeney says that he hopes to open his new Deja Brew sandwich shop concept in Fairfield, called ‘5 Loaves Eatery’.

“I just love business and I kind of want to try and build a small empire to one day pass down for my children,” Keeney shared. “I love building up my community and this new space gives me more opportunities to help people – it’s kind of my calling.”

