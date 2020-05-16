Local community steps up to help police officer with cancer

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – A community responded to a call for help for a Carlisle police officer.

Corporal Timothy Groller was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer.

The Carlisle Police Department, the borough and downtown Carlisle Association started a GoFundMe to pay off the mortgage for the husband and father of three young children.

Individuals and a big gift from an anonymous donor reached the goal.

Chief Taro Landis shared the happy news with Tim and his wife Gabrielle.

Hubert Gilroy of Martson Law Offices shared his thoughts.

“We will be taking care of that, and getting the mortgage satisfied, it’s again a demonstration of the Carlisle community really stepping up.”



$252-thousand was raised, exceeding the $250-thousand goal.



