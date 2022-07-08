LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County company is helping volunteer firefighters to afford the rising costs of gasoline.

With an especially busy July 4 weekend, The Exterior Company (TEC) is expressing their thanks by sending $100 gift cards to volunteer firefighters in the county.

“The appreciation from the community for what we do, day in and day out, so we have community partners like TEC who come in and show their appreciation to the men and women within fire rescue, not only here in Manheim Township but across South Central PA,” said Scott Little, Manheim Township Fire Chief.

Some fire departments have already gone over their fuel budgets for the entire year.