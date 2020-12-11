Local congregations finding creative, safe ways to celebrate Hanukkah during the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local congregations are celebrating Hanukkah in creative ways this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Jewish Festival of Lights began Thursday night.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg was planning a party where people socially distanced and came in waves to avoid crowding, but it was canceled once coronavirus cases began resurging and new restrictions went into place.

So instead, families are picking up Hanukkah extravaganza kits.

Everything that would have been at the celebration is in there.

“In this way we are still reaching the same amount of people that we would have reached in person in our building, but they’re able to celebrate Hanukkah in their own homes using our kit,’ said Lori Rubin, the associate executive director at the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg.

That includes crafts, like a dreidel to decorate, recipes, music and stories.

Hershey donated Kisses and Kit Kats, which can be used to make edible menorahs.

“Because we’re not all here together, families that receive a Hanukkah extravaganza kit are sending pictures of their families using the kit, and that way we can create a gallery of pictures on our website so that we can see that we were celebrating together,” said Rubin.

Many local congregations are also doing Zoom parties.

The York Jewish Community Center is hosting a Hanukkah lighting each night on Zoom.