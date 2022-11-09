ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space.

Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.

According to Shiffer, Flea Flickers gets majority of its liquidated products from Sam’s Club, and then resells the liquidated items to their customers. Flea Flickers has in-store shopping options available for its customers, as well as online auction options – which they hold via live stream on their Facebook page.

Currently, the business is most noted for their discounted, name-brand clothing prices, which are highlighted through a monthly promotion where they sell articles of clothing for the very affordable price of $5 per item. According to Shiffer, a line of people gather out front of the store every time to cash in on the great deals.

“We’re just trying to help the community out,” Shiffer said.

Currently, Flea Flickers has three other locations – two of their locations are in the Susquehanna Valley Mall, and then another location on 4381 State Route 209 Elizabethville, Pa., according to their Facebook page.

Flea Flickers hopes to open their new location in Enola by the end of this year; however, it will depend on how quickly the township is able to approve the necessary permits, according to Shiffer.