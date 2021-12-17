Local Facebook group holds bike drive in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of a local nonprofit are certainly in the spirit of giving.

The “Neighbors of Lower Paxton” Facebook page held their 3rd annual “Bike a Better Path” event in Harrisburg on Friday, Dec. 17.

The group gave new bicycles to children who wanted one. Donors help individual children get a bike that’s the correct size for them. Donations last year surpassed the goal of 100 bikes. this year — the goal this year was 300 bikes.. and they ended up with 308.

They have spent months collecting hundreds of bikes for local kids. Photojournalist Anthony Durso has the story.