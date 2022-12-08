LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop for all your local Pennsylvania food product and gift basket needs. The 800 square foot store offers a variety of products from about 70 different small businesses in and around Pennsylvania. They offer the opportunity for customers to shop around for individual items, or to build and ship their own gift boxes, according to Luber.

According to a recent press release, Lancaster Gift Box offers a lot of local products, including but not limited to:

Farmstead Cheeses

Humane Charcuterie

Crispy Pretzels

Tangy Mustard

Sweet & Spicy Pickles

Hot Sauces

Crunchy Brittles

Confections

‘Funky’ Lancaster Co. merchandise

Lancaster Gift Box: ‘Taste of Lancaster’

The co-founder’s journey started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, back in June 2020, when Luber and Smedley created a local online grocery store, called ‘Lancaster Local Provisions’, which made it easy to buy local products, during a very difficult time. According to Luber, about six months ago, the two went through a transformative process to convert Lancaster Local Provisions into something new. This came after the two found success with Smedley’s idea for offering gift boxes full of local products and produce. Six months later – Lancaster Gift Box was born.

According to Luber, the mission has always been to make it easy for individuals, businesses, and organizations to support local farmers and to buy locally. However, their support for local farmers doesn’t start and end with the farmers products being up on the shelf – it’s a much deeper partnership.

“We donate 1% of our annual sales to the Lancaster Farm Land Trust to support their ongoing effort to preserve farmland in Lancaster County,” Luber explained.

Though this is Lancaster Gift Basket’s first brick and mortar store front, which is located on 317 N. Queen St., it is not the only place you will find Lancaster Gift Basket’s many available products. According to their website, they also have pop-up shops in four other locations around the area, such as:

Prussian St. Arcade in Manheim

Lancaster Tanger Outlets in the shoppers service center

Discover Lancaster’s visitor center

Market at the Wilbur (holiday pop-up shop in collaboration with Waltz Vineyard) in Lititz

Lancaster Gift Box’s store front hours are Thursday – Saturday at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information you can visit their website at www.lancastergiftbox.com

“When we support local businesses, and that money stays here in Pennsylvania, everyone benefits! Our mission is to make shopping small, and shopping local, easy, and we hope having the brick & mortar shop in Lancaster City will help,” Luber said.