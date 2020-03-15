Local hospital groups temporarily change visitation policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A couple of local hospital groups have changed visitation policies temporarily because of the coronavirus.

UPMC Pinnacle

UPMC Pinnacle said it would temporarily limit the number of visitors at all of its inpatient and outpatient facilities including UPMC Carlisle, UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, UPMC Hanover and UPMC Lititz.

Inpatients with COVID-19 won’t be allowed to have any visitors.

Inpatients without the virus can have one visitor at a time as long as they are healthy. Children are not allowed.

Obstetrics, labor and delivery, and NICU inpatients are allowed to have 2 support persons. They will be screened before coming into the unit. No children will be allowed.

Penn State Health

Penn State Health will also implement temporary visitation restrictions at its facilities in Dauphin and Berk counties.

Patients at Penn State Health Milton Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey are allowed to have two visitors at a time.

Adult patients at Penn State State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading are allowed one visitor at a time. Pediatric patients can have two at a time.

No children will be allowed at either hospital campus.