HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local unemployment rates stopped declining and in some cases ticked up fractionally in July, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But all Midstate areas remain near their all-time lows and below the statewide average.

Here are local unemployment rates for July 2022, with a comparison to one month earlier (June 2022) and one year earlier (July 2021):

Area July 2022 1 month earlier (July 2021) 1 year earlier (June 2022) Chambersburg-Waynesboro 3.9% 3.8% 5.8% Gettysburg 3.5% 3.5% 5.1% Harrisburg-Carlisle 3.9% 3.8% 6.1% Lancaster 3.8% 3.8% 5.7% Lebanon 4.0% 4.0% 6.2% York-Hanover 4.1% 4.1% 6.3% Pennsylvania 4.7% 4.6% 7.0% Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The U.S. unemployment rate for July 2022 was 3.5%. Unlike the national rate, the local and state rates above are not seasonally adjusted.

Among other Pennsylvania metropolitan statistical areas, as defined by the U.S. Census, the highest July 2022 unemployment rates were in East Stroudsburg (6.1%); Johnstown (6.0%); Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton (5.5%); and Erie (5.3%).