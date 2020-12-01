Dauphin County Deputy Sheriff Christopher Reid arraigned on multiple drug-related charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Deputy Sheriff Christopher Reid was arraigned on Monday, for the charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

His arrest came after a one-month long law enforcement investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Deputy Sheriff Christopher Reid was selling narcotics, while also working full time as a Law Enforcement Officer.

On Nov. 23, 2020, a search warrant was executed on Christopher Reid’s residence. Detectives located 11 firearms, a half-pound of marijuana, valued between $1,100.00 and $1,600.00, paraphernalia, and approximately $28,000 in US Currency concealed, in a hidden trap, inside the walls in the basement.