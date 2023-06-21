YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Crispus Attucks York, a local nonprofit, will hold a “Stand down to homelessness” event for veterans who are at risk or are experiencing homelessness.

The event will be held Thursday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WellSpan Park Baseball Stadium located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York.

Attending veterans will receive a free hot barbeque lunch and shower facilities as well as a bag of nonperishable food, hygiene kits, rabbittransit passes, haircuts, dental and health screenings, clothing, and information about other community resources.

Crispus Attucks York is partnering with York Revolution, Pennsylvania Career Link, and the York Benevolent Association as well as other nonprofit and local businesses to offer the event.