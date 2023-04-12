(WHTM) — Working in public service can be a thankless job, which is why the governor is issuing awards for local government excellence.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania recognized 15 communities, five organizations, and eight individuals for being innovative and “getting things done.”

“Most of the time you see local governments or officials making news for the wrong reasons. Today, we celebrate them for the right reasons, getting stuff done for the Commonwealth,” said Richard Vilello Jr., deputy secretary for community affairs and development.

Of the 60 nominations, Dauphin County received three honors for Commissioner George Hartwick, Leah Eppinger with the house authority, and the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

Cleona borough in Lebanon County was also recognized.