Local police looking for homicide suspect

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania and New Jersey law enforcement are actively looking for a homicide suspect from Connecticut.



According to Connecticut State Police, 23-year-old Peter Manfedonia is believed to

have killed two people and say he is armed and dangerous.



Investigators say Manfedonia is driving a stolen 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta hybrid which has been spotted in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.



It’s not clear where in Pennsylvania the vehicle was seen.



We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.