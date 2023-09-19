SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local refugee recently opened a new restaurant and bar in Harrisburg.

The new Swatara Restaurant & Bar is owned and operated by two brothers named Netra Acharya and Nabindra. According to Netra, he and his brother are originally from Buhtan but were refugees in Nepal for 18 years, before moving to the United States back in 2011.

According to Netra, the Swatara Restaurant & Bar is his second business venture since moving to America – he was previously the owner of the Bhojan Ghar but sold the restaurant during the pandemic in 2021.

The new 4,200 square foot Swatara Restaurant & Bar is capable of comfortably occupying between 70 and 85 guests, though the owner says that they can accommodate up to 100 at a time. The new establishment is a “Nepali and Indian-style restaurant” that also features a wide range of Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese cuisines as well.

If you are interested in checking out their vast menu, you can click here.

In addition to indoor dining, the new Swatara Restaurant & Bar also offers opportunities to host meetings, seminars, parties, and more. According to Netra, the dining room features a main stage with a projector for presentations, along with ample dancing room as well. In other words, whatever you need the space for, Swatara Restaurant & Bar has you covered.

The inside of the restaurant is decorated with four types of cherry blossom flowers, which are meant to represent the four different seasons.

Swatara Restaurant & Bar had its official grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 16. The new establishment is located at 5610 Derry Street at the Derry Shopping Center and their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Sundays // 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

“I am really excited to be open,” Netra added. “This place has been designed to cater to all kinds of activities, so I am just really excited!”