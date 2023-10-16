CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A local skateboard shop owner recently relocated his business to a new storefront and plans on constructing an indoor skate park in the coming months.

Libre Skateboarding is owned and operated by two skateboarding enthusiasts named Cuong Lieng and his partner Joseph Vincett (AKA “Carlisle Joe”).

According to Lieng, he was originally born in Vietnam and moved to San Diego back in 1981, before relocating to the Midstate in 2017. To date, Lieng is involved in a multitude of business ventures, though he says that his skateboarding businesses are his true “passion projects.”

In June 2018, Lieng debuted his first business called Lawn Chair Hardware, which offers a variety of skateboard mounting hardware, also known as fasteners. About a year later in June of 2019, Lieng and his wife unveiled a nail salon called Zoe’s Nails, which is based in Huntingdon, PA, along with Lawn Chair Hardware.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lieng’s newest business venture, Libre Skateboarding, is a “core skate shop” that offers a wide variety of skateboarding apparel, safety equipment, and skateboarding hardware. The business was first launched in Chambersburg on April 22, 2021.

If you are interested in seeing more of what Libre Skateboarding offers online, you can click here.

Recently, Lieng and Vincett decided to relocate the Chambersburg skate shop to a bigger 3,300-square-foot storefront in Carlisle, at 12 E. South Street, right next door to the Molly Pitcher Brewing Company. According to Lieng, the new location will feature a vast retail section at the front of the store, and will eventually boast an indoor skate park in the back.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Currently, Libre Skateboarding is waiting to see if they will be approved for a grant to help fund the construction of the indoor skate park – they hope to open the park in the spring or summer of 2024, pending the grant’s approval.

“The backspace will mainly be used as the skate park, but we would also like to use it as a community space as well,” Lieng explained. “We want to be able to host events like art shows, music shows, and different kinds of classes too.”

Libre Skateboarding held its official grand opening at its new Carlisle storefront on Saturday, October 14, which coincided with Molly Pitcher Brewing Company’s birthday bash celebration.

The new skate shop’s hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Saturdays // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It is important to note that once the indoor skate park is opened, Lieng plans on expanding Libre Skateboarding’s hours of operation to better accommodate late-night skaters.

“Ya know, [opening in Carlisle] just feels right. The Carlisle Borough has been wonderful – I mean any new business owner should really consider opening up here,” Lieng emphasized. “Skateboarding is blowing up in the area and there is so much support [for it] here in Carlisle.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.