HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local smoothie bar will soon be opening a new location in the City of Harrisburg.

According to a recent Facebook post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar will soon be expanding, and opening in a new 1,087-square-foot storefront in Harrisburg on 23 South 3rd Street.

The new location will be situated right next door to a new vintage clothing retailer named The Midtown Dandy & Stash Vintage, which opened its doors back in May 2023.

Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar offers a wide range of organic smoothies using raw ingredients to provide customers with health-conscious options. According to its online menu, the business offers smoothies, fruit bowls, fruit cups, specialty drinks, and a wide variety of other health-focused products.

If you would like to view Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar’s full menu, you can click here.

In addition to their in-person services, Honey Bush Raw Smoothie Bar also operates an online Etsy store, which you can view by clicking here.

Currently, the local smoothie bar is also a vendor at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, which is located at 1233 North 3rd Street.

abc2 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.