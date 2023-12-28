LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local brewery based in Akron, Pa. recently announced that it will soon be opening a new taproom in Lancaster.

Truth Beer Company is owned and operated by two partners named Ryan White and Dave Timblin, who first launched their Akron-based brewery back in September of 2022.

Owners of Truth Beer Company

According to Timblin, their 2,600-square-foot brewery at 401 South 7th Street in Akron is also home to a small taproom that has operated since the partners first opened their doors.

Truth Beer Company’s brewery is currently home to a five-barrel brewing system where the partners create a variety of brews, such as IPAs, their flagship Pilsner, and a lot more.

Timblin says that he and his partner like to brew “a little bit of everything.” To check out what else Truth Beer Company has to offer, you can click here.

Now, a little more than a year later, Truth Beer Company will soon be expanding their footprint, and opening a new taproom at 928 North Prince Street in Lancaster. Their new 1,200-square-foot space will feature indoor seating for about 35 guests, in addition to offering 15 brews on tap.

About 10 to 12 of their taps will feature Truth Beer Company’s very own creations and the rest will be stocked with other beers and ciders. Additionally, Timblin said that the new taproom will also have a small food menu, comprised of various appetizers, sandwiches, and more.

“We were looking for a new space to get more traffic to our taproom,” Timblin explained. “We wanted to expand our footprint and get more people to try out our beer.”

Truth Beer Company’s new Lancaster taproom will be making its debut at some point in January of 2024, and upon their grand opening, they anticipate their hours of operation to be:

Thursdays // 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“[Opening soon] is exciting – we have been looking forward to doing this for a very long time,” Timblin added. “We are ready to get this started!”

It’s important to note that upon the grand opening of Truth Beer Company’s new taproom, they will be temporarily closing the taproom in Akron to focus on the new one.

