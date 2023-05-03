MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned coffee shop recently announced that they will be opening their fifth location, this time in downtown Mechanicsburg.

The locally-owned Denim Coffee Company is owned and operated by Matt Ramsey. According to Ramsey, he opened his first Denim Coffee shop in Carlisle at 1 South Hanover Street, seven years ago, back in 2016.

Recently, Denim Coffee Company announced the upcoming opening of their newest coffee shop in Downtown Mechanicsburg at the former location of Capital Joe coffee shop.

abc27 news reported back in December 2022, when the popular Capital Joe first announced their January 31 closure.

“When Capital Joe shut down we thought that this was a bad thing for downtown Mechanicsburg,” Ramsey explained. “So, we decided that we really needed another [coffee shop].”

The former Capital Joe building is comprised of two floors, and according to Ramsey, Denim Coffee Company will only be occupying the first floor of the establishment. The second floor of the building is utilized by a local artist.

According to Ramsey, the new location will be capable of seating 10 to 12 customers in the back section of the establishment, and another 24 in the main seating area. The new location will be featuring Denim Coffee’s full specialty coffee and expresso menu, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, teas, smoothies, and more!

Upon the grand opening of the new location, Ramsey anticipates creating 5 to 10 jobs in the process. If you are interested in applying for a job with Denim Coffee you are encouraged to reach out to emily@denimcoffeecompany.com.

The new Denim Coffee will be located at 36 West Main Street. According to Ramsey, their hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I mean physically I am really tired, my body’s sore and I am getting older,” Ramsey said. “But we are thrilled [to open]. We put our own style and new equipment into this location. Mechanicsburg has been great to us and we are stoked [to open up].”

According to Denim Coffee, they plan to open the new location in early June 2023. Ramsey went on to say he hopes to one day open a total of 10 Denim Coffee locations.

