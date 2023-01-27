METAL TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fire is burning at a logging company in Metal Township, Franklin County tonight as more than 60 firefighters from various departments responded to the scene.

Firefighters were at Gish Logging on Path Valley Road for 12 hours.

Fire officials say the fire is expected to burn for several days more because of firewood, which is what Gish Logging sells, that is fueling the fire.

Images courtesy of Metal Township Fire Company

As of 11 p.m. on Jan. 27, the fire has been contained.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating how the fire started. Officials reported no injuries related to the fire.

Firefighters say the building was not destroyed, but it was severely damaged.