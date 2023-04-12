PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — The long-awaited KFC restaurant in Palmyra will be having its grand opening next week.

According to a spokesperson for KFC, the new restaurant is approximately 2,000 square feet in size and will be capable of seating up to 25 guests on the inside. It should be noted that the new restaurant will also be featuring a drive-thru lane.

The new KFC restaurant, located at 1 North Londonderry Square, is slated to have its grand opening on Tuesday, April 18.

The hours of operation for the new KFC will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 10:30a.m. to 9p.m.

The new KFC will also be featuring their newest addition to the menu: their white meat, hand-breaded Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, according to KFC’s spokesperson.

Additionally, the new restaurant is set to create between 18 to 30 jobs locally.