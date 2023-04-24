LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular candy shop with roots tracing back to the 1930s will remain open under new ownership.

Wertz Candies has a long history in the Keystone State, dating back to December 1931. According to the Wertz Candies website, it was in 1931 when William Howard Wertz opened the doors to his first business franchise, called the Karmelkorn Shop – a confectionary that he opened in downtown Lebanon.

Karmelkorn Shop remained open and operational until Howard’s passing in 1960. According to the Wertz Candies website, Howard’s son William Jr. acquired the business and became the sole proprietor after buying out the family’s son-in-law, L. Saylor Zimmerman Jr.

The name of the candy shop was then changed to Wertz Candies and has remained ever since.

In recent years, the candy shop was owned and operated by Howard Jr.’s children: William, Richard, Jean, and Charles. Jean left the company in 2008 and since then the three brothers have kept it alive.

Near the end of 2022, Wertz Candies in Lebanon was listed for sale after the three brothers announced that they planned to retire. On April 14, 2023, the sale of Wertz Candies was closed, and the new owners, Lebanon County natives and business owners Lindsay and Rob Wertz, took over the long-time business that day.

It should be noted that Wertz Candies was never closed during this transitionary period.

According to Lindsay Wertz, though she and her husband share the same last name as the long-time candy store owners, they are not directly related. The new owners of Wertz Candies are most known in the area as the owners of Wertz Orthodontics, which has three different locations across the Midstate.

“We grew up in Lebanon, and we went to Wertz growing up, our parents went growing up, our grandparents went also!” As fellow business owners, we just didn’t want to lose Wertz Candies,” Lindsay Wertz said. “We wanted to take it over and help keep the Wertz Candies tradition alive in Lebanon.”

To help the dental professionals learn the candy-making way, as per the sale agreement, two of Wertz’s long-time candy makers, Willow and Jandi, are staying on to help out, according to Lindsay Wertz.

Moving forward, the new owners of Wertz Candies do not have any plans for major changes coming to the business. According to Lindsay Wertz, aside from a few “new surprises” Wertz Candies will remain virtually the same.

“We just want [the community] to know that this is just a transition of names on paper,” Lindsay Wertz added. “We want to keep things the same and reserve the legacy of Wertz Candies.”

With the exception of the Summer months and holidays, Wertz Candies hours of operation are:

Mondays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s really exciting and fun [owning Wertz Candies] so far,” Lindsay Wertz said. “People are just so excited that we are keeping it alive, and we are thankful that the Wertz brothers let us carry on the name.”

Wertz Candies is located at 718 Cumberland Street.