ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a long-time movie theatre and cafe in Annville recently confirmed that they are looking to sell it.

abc27 news confirmed that the owners of the well-known Allen Theatre in Annville plan on selling the theatre, in addition to other neighboring properties that they own as well.

According to owner Edward Felty, he and his wife who are long-time natives of Lebanon County, have been the owners and operators of the Allen Theatre and the Backstage Cafe since June of 2018. They now say that they are ready to sell the business and their properties and move down south to enjoy a peaceful retirement.

“We have been the owners now for five and a half years – every business owner knows that you never really get a day off,” Edward Felty explained. “We are now both retired from education and it’s time to sit back and relax!”

As part of the Felty’s 2016 purchase, they acquired the following properties:

The Allen Theatre & The Backstage Cafe (36 East Main Street)

Two, three-bedroom apartments above the theatre

Ed Jones Financial Office (38 East Main Street)

The Felty’s hope to be able to sell the theatre to someone who will keep the legacy alive, however the future of “The Allen” is still unknown. According to Edward Felty, he is now in communications with a commercial realtor to see how they would like to proceed.

If you are interested in learning more about the Allen Theatre and are considering purchasing the long-time staple in Annville, you can reach out to the current owners at allentheatrekeys@gmail.com

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.