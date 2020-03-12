Lots of clouds again today, rain moves in tonight & early Friday

TODAY: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle. Hi 53. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers Develop. Lo 48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: AM Rain, PM Wind. Hi 62. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Today will be like yesterday with more clouds than showers. However, an easterly flow looks to set up and bring some patchy drizzle at times. Much of the day will simply be overcast and dry, however. If the sun can bust through the east flow, temperatures could pop up near 60 degrees. Otherwise, it won’t get much warmer than 50 degrees today. Tonight will bring increasing moisture to the region with showers developing in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning will start off damp with a few showers. It won’t be much rain, however, with many locations picking up just a quarter-inch or less. For the rest of Friday afternoon and evening, drier air arrives, and stronger winds develop. Gusts to 30 mph are possible during the second half of Friday. The sun will return for the second half of Friday too!

The forecast for the weekend continues to dry out, and at least to start out we should have some sunshine. Saturday begins with sunshine before more clouds arrive later in the day. Then areas of clouds and few showers are possible overnight into early Sunday. This isn’t a given yet, and Sunday could still be mainly dry. The warmest day of the weekend will be Saturday in the mid-50s before the clouds roll back in by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara