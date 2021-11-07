Lots of sun again today, warmer weather arrives Monday!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonably Cool. Hi 55. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Chilly. Lo 36. Winds: Light.

MODAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 64. Winds: NW 5 mph.

After a frosty start, today will be another sunny day with seasonably cool temperatures this afternoon. A coastal storm missing us well to our south may spread a few high, thin clouds into the area, otherwise it’s a near-repeat of Saturday. Tonight will feature clear skies again but it won’t be quite as chilly with lows dropping into the mid to low 30s.

This week will feature a nice warm up. Highs Monday will bounce back into the 60s and should stay there for most of the week! We look high and dry through Thursday with just a few clouds for mid-week as a disturbance passes north of our area. Otherwise, a cold front approaches the mid-Atlantic by next Friday, bringing with it some showers by morning, and depending on the speed of the storm, lingering into the afternoon and evening. By Saturday, the front should be to our east with much cooler air building in. Highs next weekend will struggle to get into the low 50s for some. Enjoy the warm up this week!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo