ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday that a Scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold to a player in Allegheny County.

The $1 million-winning ticket for the game “$1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT” was sold by the GetGo, located at 436 Lincoln Highway East, East McKeesport. The retailer earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT is a $20 game with a top prize of $1 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prize winners have one year from the game’s end sale date to claim their prizes. These dates are posted on palottery.com.

Players who win should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-off tickets are distributed at random. This means the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where a winning ticket will be sold until after a prize has been claimed.