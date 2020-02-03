Loved ones, colleagues honor longtime Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed at memorial service

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Services have begun for Harrisburg’s longtime Mayor Stephen Reed. He died at age 70, after a long battle with cancer. Sunday afternoon was visitation and a memorial service at the Geigle Funeral Home on Linglestown Road.

Many people Reed worked with in his 28 years as leader of the capital city, and those he impacted and befriended along the way, went to honor him.

“Took him to chemo treatments, took him to doctors appointments, purchased food for him…he was just a joy to talk with,” said Norleen Dunacn, who was friends with Reed.

Duncan says as she and Reed rode through Harrisburg, he lit up with passion.

“We all enjoy the fruits of heart, the fruits of his labor and the fruits of him coming into our world and creating something special that will last forever,” said Shelley Beyar, who was also friends with Reed.

Loved ones and colleagues reflected on his accomplishments.

“Projects like Harrisburg University, SciTech, Math Science Academy, Civil War Museum, served on the board the Harrisburg Senators, so it was an honor a pleasure and a privilege to be able to help him bring his vision to fruition by service on those boards,” said Trent Hargrove, who worked with Reed for years.

Kevin Nelson met the mayor decades ago at the Harrisburg River Rescue, not realizing Reed would guide him through his career.

“He was my crew chief on the ambulance,” said Nelson. “Then went on to have him as a mentor as he encouraged me to go onto acquire my MBA. Then eventually, he brought me into the City of Harrisburg to work for the police bureau to assist him with the administration.”

Servant leadership was important to Reed. So was support for veterans, his love for history and evolving vision for the capital city.

“We first met when we were both young Democrats,” said Marilyn Levin, a colleague of Reed’s. “He really was the Mayor of Harrisburg. He lived and breathed it. It was like a marriage.”

So many say Reed was married to the city, leaving behind institutions, policies and efforts that will impact generations to come.

“We give books to kids to low income areas in the area, mostly Harrisburg School District, and it’s part of Mayor Reed’s legacy that lives on,” said Joe Bedard, the board chair of the Capital Region Literacy Council.

Reed’s funeral will be held at the The Cathedral of Saint Patrick Monday at 10 a.m.

There will be an additional remembrance event at Cork and Fork open to the public Monday from 5-7 p.m.