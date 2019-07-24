Low humidity and pleasant weather on tap today

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Comfy. Lo 63.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 85.

A large ridge of high pressure will build in today and continue to provide the region with favorable weather through the upcoming weekend! Expect low humidity, lots of sun, and high temperatures in the lower 80s on this Wednesday. A shower or two could spoil the fun over the ridge tops this afternoon, but most places will stay dry and the shower or two won’t last long. Tonight will be clear and comfy with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Dry weather looks to continue into late-week and most of the weekend. Temperatures will begin to climb closer to 90 by Saturday and Sunday with the humidity ramping up again too. There are hints that a weak front may bring some stray t-storms back by Monday or Tuesday, but rain chances seem very low at this point. Temperatures look to stay hot early next week and a cold front next Wednesday may bring our best chance for t-storms in the next week. Until then, enjoy this prolonged stretch of quiet weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara