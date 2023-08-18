LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township recently announced that they will be breaking ground on their park improvement project on Friday, Aug. 18.

According to Lower Paxton Township, earlier today at 10 a.m. they officially broke ground on a $1 million project to replace and enlarge the existing Brightbill Park playground. Altogether, this project will accomplish the following:

Replace and expand the current playground by adding an inclusive ADA-compliant playground with two areas for different age groups. One will be for children 2 to 5 and the second will be for ages 5 to 12.

Create a “sound garden” that will offer a variety of outdoor musical instruments for children to play with.

Create a small outdoor plaza with tables and benches. There will also be a wheel-chair accessible table as well.

Replace the existing outdoor grills and add two new units on a cement pad.

Create a paved pathway from the parking lot to an existing path near a wooded area.

Help on this project was provided by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn – the agency provided a $520,000 matching grant.

“We are always proud to support local parks and this project in Dauphin County’s largest municipality is no exception,” Dunn said. “These upgrades at Brightbill Park help improve the experience for all the park’s visitors, regardless of ability. DCNR thanks Lower Paxton for prioritizing outdoor recreation and inclusive experiences at this park.”

Earlier this year, Lower Paxton Township had completed work on new bathrooms that are adjacent to the playground, and last year they finished a $180,000 replacement of Brightbill’s basketball courts.

“Brightbill is one of our township’s jewels, and the work is part of a multi-year, comprehensive plan to improve all of our parks,’’ Lower Paxton Township Supervisor Chairman Lowman Henry said. “We appreciate that our parks are investments in the well-being of our residents, fostering a healthier and happier community.”

Brightbill Park is located at 126 Carolyn Street and spans 41 acres. According to Lower Paxton Township, Brightbill Park is the largest of the sixteen parks in Lower Paxton and this latest improvement project is part of the township’s five-year plan for all 16 parks.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.