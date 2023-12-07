LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township recently announced that it will be introducing a new stipend program for its volunteer firefighters.

According to Lower Paxton Township, their new stipend program was created in an attempt to help boost their volunteer firefighter numbers. Under this new program, firefighters in the township will be eligible to receive up to $14,392 annually for their services.

“Our goal is to bolster our ranks with skilled volunteers, ensuring our community’s safety is never compromised,” Lower Paxton Township Supervisor Robin Lindsey said. “By extending this opportunity beyond our borders, we aim to enrich our pool of dedicated volunteers.’’

Lower Paxton Township says that the new initiative welcomes any qualified local and regional volunteer firefighters.

Lower Paxton Township Supervisor is joined by Deputy Chief Brett Graham, left, and volunteer firefighters to announce the new stipend program.

As part of the new program, volunteers would be required to join at least one of the township’s three fire companies:

Colonial Park Linglestown Paxtonia

Additionally, to be eligible for the new stipend program, volunteers would need to commit to a 4, 8, or 12-hour shift. The program is structured to provide firefighters $40 for a four-hour shift, $80 for an eight-hour shift, and $120 for a twelve-hour shift.

Under the program, there is a $14,392 annual cap due to federal wage and hour regulations.

“Our fire companies have pinpointed the critical times when staffing is most needed,” Deputy Fire Chief Brett Graham said. “Having volunteers present in the firehouses during these times will significantly reduce response times and enhance the level of protection for our citizens.”

For more information on this new stipend program, you can click here.