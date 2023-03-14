DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Bureau of Police is searching for a missing man who doesn’t have access to a vehicle or his cell phone.

According to police, 52-year-old Bhola Subedi was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March. 13. His family had reported that he stepped outside of the home to smoke a cigarette and didn’t return.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police state that Subedi is a Nepalese man who is 5’1 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a yellow shirt under it. He left his cell phone behind with several medications that he takes daily. Subedi does not have access to a vehicle and doesn’t speak English.

Anyone with more information regarding Subedi is asked to call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 or contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police reference case number at LP-23-006009.