LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people had plenty to smile about on Friday.

This is because they received free dental care in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The doctors at Midstate Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery held their 34th annual free dental clinic on Friday, Sept. 23.

“Not everyone can afford health care or even dental care,” Dr. Matthew Sandusky from Midstate Dental said.

About 100 people received free services. From cleanings to x-rays and fillings.